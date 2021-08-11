Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Monroe; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN MONROE AND EASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac.alerts.weather.gov
