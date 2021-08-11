Severe Weather Statement issued for Mifflin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mifflin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MIFFLIN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0