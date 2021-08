Pet obesity is a real issue. Banfield Pet Hospital analyzed the records of millions of pets and found a 108-percent increase in dogs diagnosed as overweight or obese from 2010 to 2020. One of the easiest ways to monitor your furry companion's weight is to keep track of when you feed them. But when you have multiple family members filling dog bowls throughout the day, there's bound to be the inadvertent second (or third) helping of kibble. With this $10 feeding chart, though, you can easily tell when your dog needs to be fed as opposed to when it wants to be fed (which is probably always).