2020: A Year Like No Other, Captured in Photos
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». “We don’t yet have enough distance from 2020 to know how the year will go down in history,” writes Olivia Arthur, president of Magnum Photos in her introduction to the book Magnum 2020 (Magnum Photos, 2021). It remains to be seen whether the chaotic, wide-ranging events of 2020 were a passing oddity or whether they signaled the start of a new global reality. Regardless, Arthur affirms that the year “felt different from other periods of change and crises that we have experienced in our lifetimes.”hyperallergic.com
Comments / 0