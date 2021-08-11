2020: A Year Like No Other, Captured in Photos

Those with a passion for photography are spoiled for choice nowadays. No longer confined to simple point-and-shoot cameras or the humble smartphone, photographers now have a myriad of different ways to capture images. In fact, they can even shoot via a drone. Designed for hobbyists and professionals alike, these nifty flying devices are capable of capturing both photographs and video footage of landscapes, buildings and events, which would have previously required the use of an expensive crane or aircraft. Camera drones are great for filming family gatherings or overseas vacations, but may also be used in the business world to capture...