Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

2020: A Year Like No Other, Captured in Photos

By Lauren Moya Ford
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». “We don’t yet have enough distance from 2020 to know how the year will go down in history,” writes Olivia Arthur, president of Magnum Photos in her introduction to the book Magnum 2020 (Magnum Photos, 2021). It remains to be seen whether the chaotic, wide-ranging events of 2020 were a passing oddity or whether they signaled the start of a new global reality. Regardless, Arthur affirms that the year “felt different from other periods of change and crises that we have experienced in our lifetimes.”

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Capa
Person
George Floyd
Person
Jonas Bendiksen
Person
Henri Cartier Bresson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Journalism#Hyperallergic#Magnum Photos#Trump#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
New York City, NYbuzzfeednews.com

These Photos Perfectly Capture Just How Cool Skateboarders Are

Lanna Apisukh believes everyone should skateboard. The New York–based photographer has spent the past five years taking images of skateboarders she meets at skate parks around the city, capturing on film the joy and the freedom of the sport. Skateboarding is having a cultural moment, fueled by TikTok, quarantine boredom,...
Photographymakeuseof.com

How to Crop a Photo Like a Pro

If you want your photos to look their best, you need to think about cropping. You might do this as you're taking your pictures, lining up key elements in a way you find pleasing. You might also crop your photos in post-production, using a photo editing app like Photoshop. But...
MuseumsPosted by
CNN

Dozens of Nazi-looted artworks are exhibiting in New York

Dozens of artworks once stolen from Jewish collectors by the Nazis in the 1930s and '40s will be exhibited in New York starting on Friday. Taken before and during World War II, the paintings being displayed at Manhattan's Jewish Museum include works by European greats Pablo Picasso, Camille Pissarro and Paul Cézanne.
AnimalsColossal

A Serendipitous Photo Captures an Acrobatic Goose Contorting Its Body to Fly Upside Down

An uncanny shot by Dutch photographer Vincent Cornelissen is leading a chase for answers after it shows a Bean goose performing aerial acrobatics. Taken in March near the small town of Arnhem, The Netherlands, the odd image captures the bird with its body turned upside down and head and neck twisted back 180 degrees, a seemingly silly stunt that’s actually a maneuver called whiffling. The common flight behavior is used to accelerate its descent by inverting typical wing aerodynamics, allowing the creature to plummet rapidly and avoid predators.
Rome, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

These 18 Photos Capture The Beauty That Was Rome Canal Fest 2021

This year Canal Fest in the City of Rome almost didn't happen. Luckily, it did. One local photographer captured some of the magic moments. The Rome Rotary hosts, and organizes, Canal Fest for the City of Rome each and every summer. This year colorful rides filled the midway. Fair goers were able to enjoy fried dough, snow cones, popcorn and lemonade lured hungry visitors. According to WKTV, there were also demonstrations and exhibits shown by multiple organizations throughout the entire event.
MuseumsHyperallergic

Yoshitomo Nara Captures Children in All Their Rage and Wonder

LOS ANGELES — In his latest exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Yoshitomo Nara wants you to get inside his head, figuratively speaking. “Through my work, I would really just like people to see me and the process of my formation as a human being,” Nara says in an interview with Mika Yoshitake, the independent curator who organized the retrospective.
AnimalsThe Spokesman-Review

Reader photo: Photo captures tiny Calliope hummingbird

Fred Miller took this photo of a calliope hummingbird, the smallest North American hummingbird, on the north end of Priest Lake on July 25. Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.
Books & Literaturecinelinx.com

Everything Is Canon: Like Other Girls

On this episode of Everything is Canon, Steve talks to Britta Lundin all about her new book, Like Other Girls, which is described as, “Fiercely charming and achingly relatable—a glorious, empowering touchdown, Britta Lundin’s sophomore novel will give readers all the feels and make them stand up and cheer.”. Here’s...
Entertainmentcreativeboom.com

Japan 1900: enchanting photos capture the country's post-isolation period

Packed with images of the Land of the Rising Sun at the turn of the century, Japan 1900 is the latest release in a range of books that documents different countries at this pivotal time. Previous titles have explored France, New York and Vienna, but thanks to its relative obscurity on the world stage, Japan during 1900 promises to be uniquely fascinating in comparison.
Musiconeedm.com

Plan A Party Like No Other

Dance Club Party With Electronic Music is an exciting new game on-line where you challenge friends or random strangers for the highest score. Play this game anytime and wherever on your computer, Mobile or Tablets. It is the ultimate and most enjoyable way to crosswords. Just try it out for yourself.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Two Forms of Sculptural Ingenuity

SOMERSET, England — When two artists exhibit in adjacent spaces, there is always an unspoken battle for pre-eminence. Today the antagonists are dead Europeans of some considerable distinction: a great sculptor from the Basque Country of northern Spain called Eduardo Chillida, who died in 2002; and a German Jew called Gustav Metzger, who escaped the Holocaust on the Kindertransport, and arrived in England in 1939. He died in 2017.
Visual Arttheiet.org

Art attack: spot the forgery

Museums, galleries, collectors and auction houses are turning to science and technology to help differentiate a genuine art work from a forgery. From Rembrandt to Monet, Da Vinci to Picasso, high-value art works have always been a target for criminal forgers. However, now AI; ultra-high-resolution photography; electron microscopy; materials science, and multi-spectral cameras are helping to differentiate the copies and forgeries from the real, assisting art historians and valuers in deciding what should be in the museum basement and what should be proudly on show.
ElectronicsPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Camera Drones for Capturing Stunning Aerial Photos

Those with a passion for photography are spoiled for choice nowadays. No longer confined to simple point-and-shoot cameras or the humble smartphone, photographers now have a myriad of different ways to capture images. In fact, they can even shoot via a drone. Designed for hobbyists and professionals alike, these nifty flying devices are capable of capturing both photographs and video footage of landscapes, buildings and events, which would have previously required the use of an expensive crane or aircraft. Camera drones are great for filming family gatherings or overseas vacations, but may also be used in the business world to capture...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga's dog walker is homeless months after living out of van, asks public for financial support

Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer has revealed he's struggling to stay financially afloat after ditching Hollywood to embark on a journey toward spiritual healing. On February 24, Fischer was walking Gaga's French bulldogs named Miss Asia, Koji, and Gustav at night in Los Angeles. He was shot in the chest and two of the dogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen. Fischer was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery and thankfully a few days later Gaga's dogs were returned safely.
Celebritiesthebrag.com

‘Shortland Street’ actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman dead at 33

Actor Francis ‘Frankie’ Mossman, best known for his work on Shortland Street, has passed away. He was 33. The death of the New Zealand-born actor was confirmed by Queer Screen Australia, over the weekend. “Queer Screen was saddened to hear of the passing of actor, Frankie Mossman,” a Facebook post...
PhotographyHyperallergic

Swirling Images of the Cosmos, as Seen From Earth

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The majestic haze of a nebula floating and expanding in deep space; a rare comet blazing over Stonehenge; the sun’s unceasing flares as seen by NASA’s Curiosity Rover on Mars; and the Milky Way glowing brightly above lavender fields in France. These are some of the mesmerizing images shortlisted for the 2021 Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy