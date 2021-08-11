Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. There is another severe thunderstorm warning in effect for south central Bedford County until 445 PM. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central, south central and west central Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
