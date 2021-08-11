Severe Weather Statement issued for Oakland by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Oakland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN OAKLAND COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.alerts.weather.gov
