Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Mackinac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Mackinac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHIPPEWA AND SOUTHEASTERN MACKINAC COUNTIES At 413 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Munuscong to near Cedarville to near Mackinac Island, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Chippewa and southeastern Mackinac Counties, including the following locations... Marquette Island. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH