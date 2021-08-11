Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR WESTERN CARROLL COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN CENTRAL MARYLAND AND EASTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND At 411 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Emmitsburg to near Poolesville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Frederick, Poolesville, Mount Airy, Taneytown, Walkersville, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Discovery-Spring Garden, New Windsor, Woodsboro, Buckeystown, Union Bridge, Libertytown, Monrovia, Barnesville, New Midway, Park Mills, Linwood and Uniontown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH