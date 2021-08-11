Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn or swamp small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.alerts.weather.gov
