Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Richland, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Erie; Huron; Richland; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richland County in north central Ohio Huron County in north central Ohio Erie County in north central Ohio Southeastern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Crawford County in north central Ohio * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clyde to 7 miles northeast of Bloomville to near Upper Sandusky, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Norwalk, Bucyrus, Galion, Shelby, Bellevue, Willard, Crestline, New London, Plymouth, Northern Milan, Milan, Wakeman, New Washington, Bloomville, Chatfield, Greenwich, Monroeville, Attica, Benton and Berlin Heights. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH