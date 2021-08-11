Severe Weather Statement issued for Darke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Darke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN SHELBY...CENTRAL DARKE AND NORTHERN MIAMI COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from De Graff to Arcanum, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Versailles, Covington, Bradford, Hardin, Webster, Wayne Lakes, Russia, Gettysburg, Fletcher, Port Jefferson, Hollansburg, Palestine, Lockington, Union Corners, Polo, Newbern and Maplewood. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 78 and 95. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH