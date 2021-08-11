Cancel
Ben Roethlisberger Scores a Touchdown by Helping a High School Quarterback Dealing With Cancer Fulfill an Awesome Wish for His Teammates

By Luke Norris
Ben Roethlisberger has accomplished quite a bit over the course of his 17-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion, a seven-time Pro Bowler, a two-time passing yards leader, and holds several NFL records, including the most 500-yard passing games. And he’s still playing at a high level as he completed 65.6% of his passes in 2020 for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. However, earlier this week, he had no problem calling himself the “second-best quarterback” in the Pittsburgh area as he helped a high school quarterback dealing with cancer fulfill his wish to gift his supportive teammates a set of new uniforms.

