Junction City, KS

USD 475 statement following Spring Valley Elementary threat

Little Apple Post
Little Apple Post
 6 days ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 staff Wednesday morning received notification of an unsubstantiated threat made via social media that was directed toward Spring Valley Elementary School. Directly following this, district staff notified local law enforcement and removed all students and staff from the school grounds. Law enforcement performed multiple internal and external sweeps of the facility, finding no danger to any of the students or staff members. Once law enforcement determined it safe, the students and staff were allowed to reenter the building.

