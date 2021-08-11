USD 475 statement following Spring Valley Elementary threat

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson issued a proclamation to a nurse, Lacey Hardin, who rendered aid following an accident last month in Hutchinson. "July 20th, I was riding my bicycle on Hendricks," said John Fairbanks. "I ride with a group of guys and we've probably ridden together for 20 years and I got hit from behind by a motorcycle. It happened to be in her driveway, basically at the end of her driveway. She's a nurse. She came out to the road. She started to render aid. She had a bag and she got my cycling buddies engaged in trying to fix my wounds and waited for the ambulance and all that kind of stuff. I feel like she should be recognized, which is why I got in touch with Mayor Garza. She went above and beyond and I will forever be indebted to her."