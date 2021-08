For many students, it will be their first time back in the classroom full-time since March 2020. School districts are preparing to welcome students back to a full-time schedule in classrooms even amid rising rates of COVID-19 caused by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Some mitigation strategies from last year will remain, like masking and sanitizing, while others have been relaxed, like the 3 feet of distance between each student that is suggested, but no longer required, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.