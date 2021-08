Newswise — It’s a perennial pediatric problem: more than 80 percent of children will have at least one ear infection by their third birthday. Beyond the pain and irritability that an ear infection can bring — for both children and their parents alike — untreated or recurring infections can result in hearing loss, which may affect the development of speech and language skills. With nearly 20 million estimated cases of acute middle ear infections each year in the United States, the annual cost associated with this condition is estimated to exceed $4 billion.