For most working parents, after school care is a necessity! But what do students do in after school care? Here’s what you can expect:. Proper nutrition supports overall brain function and development. Therefore, it is important your child is eating well-balanced meals and snacks throughout the day. By the time your child gets out of school, it has been hours since they have had lunch! Most after school childcare programs will have snacks and drinks waiting for students once they arrive. Students need this quick recharge before starting their homework and participating in classroom activities.