From Michigan, With Love: Treat Yourself With These Made in Michigan Products

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
Our friend Franklin Dohanyos is here with this month’s From Michigan, With Love. He’s got something to clean out potty mouths, and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Valganics

Valganic’s is located in Canton and opened in 2012

It makes vegan, all-natural, very fragrant soaps, body sprays and oils, deodorants, and balms.

Some of the more popular products are pretty much anything with lavender, such as lavender lemongrass and lavender patchouli, as well as sweet orange and black raspberry.

The products are sold in a number of independent retail stores in Michigan listed on their website, and the new Meijer-owned market format grocery stores.

Gilbert Chocolates

Gilbert Chocolates is located in Jackson and was started in 1893 by John Gilbert.

They offer an extensive collection of traditional handmade gourmet milk chocolates, dark chocolates, assorted flavor chocolates, truffles, snappers, seasonal chocolates, and unique corporate chocolate gifts.

The gourmet chocolates are available online, at either of Gilbert’s retail store locations, or through one of its partner distributors.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

 https://www.9and10news.com
