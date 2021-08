LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Association of Health Plans says they’re offering a new incentive to help increase vaccination rates across the state. Those 12 and older who get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Kentucky State Fair will receive a free unlimited ride wristband and, while supplies last, a $20 gift card. The state fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 19. The KAHP says the vaccination site will be in the West Wing Health Pavilion. A choice of vaccines will be available, but only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 to 17.