Education

Kids Are Heading Back To School Amid Delta. Here Are Some Tips To Keep Them Safe

By Pien Huang
KVCR NEWS
 6 days ago

As kids return to school amidst the delta variant surge, parents can look out for certain symptoms and follow some recommended steps to keep children and their classrooms as safe as possible.

www.kvcrnews.org

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org
Education
KidsPosted by
CBS Denver

Doctor At Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Has Advice For Parents About Delta Variant As Kids Head Back To School

(CBS4) – Colorado is seeing a rise in COVID cases as the delta variant becomes the most dominant strain in our state. As kids get ready to head back to school, parents may be wondering how it’s affecting them. Dr. Reginald Washington, the Chief Medical Officer of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children warns the delta variant appears to be more transmissible than the original strain. “In addition, it does appear to be a little more serious as far as symptoms are concerned. We’re seeing a slight increase throughout the country from children who have the new variant being admitted to the hospital.” Washington says parents with children 12 and older should get their kids vaccinated. For those too young to get the shot, he recommends frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask. He also says parents need to make sure to keep their kids home if they are sick. “The symptoms of COVID in children very much resemble the symptoms of flu: fever, chills, respiratory issues, headaches and some gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Washington. “If your child is running a fever for more than a day or two or their symptoms progress, we would strongly encourage them to seek medical advice.”
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Tips To Help Keep Children Safe On Routes To School

WARSAW — On the travel between school and home, about 150,000 students suffer injuries every year. Before the first-day school bell rings, discuss these tips to help keep your child safe on his or her route. If your child walks:. • Map out a safe route on sidewalks and across...
Food & DrinksOmaha.com

5 lunchboxes that will keep kids' food safe and fresh at school

School is back in session for some districts. Parents can keep kids fueled and happy by sending lunch in one of these five lunchbox options. 1. Freezable. This lunch bag features Packit's groundbreaking cooling design. Non-toxic freezable gel is built into the walls of the bag. It’s so simple to use. Just freeze the entire lunch box overnight. Then in the morning, it’s ready to pack and keep your child’s food cold until lunchtime. amazon.com, $21.50.
KidsPosted by
30Seconds

Kids Have Back-to-School Anxiety? Here Are Tips for Parents to Ease the Jitters

Did you know that anxiety issues are the most common mental health disorders in children? There are an estimated 18 million children and teens who suffer from anxiety. The National Institute of Mental Health reports that 25 percent of teenagers have issues of anxiety, and the statistics don't take into account the young people who are undiagnosed or don't reach out for help. Because the start of a new school year can trigger or worsen anxiety in stressed-out children and teens, here are tips for parents to help ease back-to-school anxiety for their kids:
EducationRolla Daily News

Go back to school safely with these fire-safety tips

With the back-to-school season upon us, students of all ages could use a refresher on fire safety. Here are a few simple tips for both children and parents. “Stop, drop and roll” is the fire-safety principle so fundamental that your children will probably be learning it in school this year if they haven’t already.
Kidswuwm.com

COVID-19's Impact On Kids & How To Keep Them Safe

The pandemic is ramping up around the country and some of the most vulnerable people are children. Hospitalizations of kids with COVID-19 have hit a record high, as children 11 and under remain ineligible for the vaccine. Dr. Smriti Khare is the president of primary care at Children’s Hospital of...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Clinic pediatrician and mom of two shares tips for keeping kids healthy when back at school

Masks offer kids an extra layer of protection and currently are the safest option for children under 12 as they head back to school. This advice comes from Dr. Kimberly Giuliano, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children's and also a mom of two youngsters. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned more about the best ways to keep kids safe as the country sees the Delta variant complicate the COVID pandemic.

Comments / 0

