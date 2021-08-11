Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection to Face Villarreal

Thomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his team selection to face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night.

Chelsea will be keen to add to their Champions League triumph against Manchester City by beating the Spanish outfit to add another Super Cup to their collection.

Chelsea XI to face Villarreal: Mendy, Zouma, Chalobah, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Chilwell, Emerson, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Jorginho, Pulisic, Abraham

On the team selection, Tuchel said: "We gave it a lot of thought, and in the end, I said we would do the same as we did against Tottenham.

"First of all, we were happy with the first 60 minutes. The guys have already worn a shirt during friendly matches. We have a lot of players who haven’t had a shirt on after the Euros, so we decided not to break our heads with minutes or how much anybody has played. This team can play 90 minutes, and from there on we go."

What else did the Chelsea boss say?

"We are encouraged enough to trust ourselves and demand ourselves to always be the best. That starts with me, to bring good energy and a smile to work to be the best that we can.

"I don't know what to do after a Champions League win as I won it for the first time. We should embrace the challenges and have the courage to do this. We need to accept that new challenges will start from scratch.

"We never set limits. We never started a job and said in two years we want to be there. This is not football. It's about tomorrow. Part of the success is to take care of the process.

"The process is everyday. You don't get lost in thoughts, in dreams. If you want to achieve in May you have to be strong in August and be strong tomorrow."

More UEFA Super Cup Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube