‘I’ll kill you:’ Somerset man arrested after threatening three with sword
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges for threatening three people with a sword, causing police to break down the apartment door. Elias Harr, 42, of Somerset, was arrested Wednesday morning after police were called to an apartment building on E. Patriot Street. Police report they were unable to get into the building when they heard Harr scream “I’ll f***ing kill you.” They kicked the door open and went to the 2nd floor to find another locked door.www.wearecentralpa.com
