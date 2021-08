GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People who did not have a good immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be able to get a booster shot in Northeast Wisconsin. “The first population that was announced Friday, that’s for people that never really had a great response to the vaccine in the first place, mainly due to a medical condition, mostly due to medications they could be on: a person undergoing chemotherapy, somebody who’s had, say, a kidney transplant is on immune-suppressive drugs. That’s about two-and-a-half-to-three percent of the population, people have estimated. Those individuals can now start getting a booster shot--we’re calling it a booster shot but it’s really to get an actual response to the vaccine where they did not get one the first time. Hopefully we can start doing that here by the end of this week,” says Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai.