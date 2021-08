The Countdown Cup Knockout Round wrapped up in the Western Region on Sunday with the Atlanta Reign and the Los Angeles Gladiators securing a spot in the Countdown Cup. The first match of the day saw the Toronto Defiant (9-7, 9 points) take down the Paris Eternal (8-8, 8 points) in a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Both teams came into this series with a variety of looks at their disposal, with the Defiant favoring dive while the Eternal favored a blend of Wrecking Ball dive and bunker. In the end, though, the Defiant's experience and star power would carry them to a win.