As we come closer to the climax of the LCS Championship, who looks like they're ready to become champions?. Two weeks of the LCS Championship have come and gone, with two more weeks remaining. Teams are fighting with all they have to keep their post-season hopes alive and claim a spot in the LCS Finals, or more importantly, the 2021 World Championship. Only six teams remain: Team Liquid, TSM, Cloud9, Immortals, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves. Each of them will be ready to bring their best as they take to the Rift for some of the most important matches of the year!