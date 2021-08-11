Cancel
Boston, MA

Wanted Roslindale Pharmacy Shooting Suspect Akil Jackson Arrested

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Akil Jackson , wanted in connection with a deadly shooting near Sullivan’s Pharmacy in Roslindale last month, was taken into custody Wednesday in West Bridgewater.

Boston Police were searching for Jackson related to the death of Alicia Heywood , 42, of South Easton. Police had said Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Akil Jackson. (Image Credit: Boston Police)

On Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., West Bridgewater Police were alerted that Jackson was in the area. Jackson was arrested without incident a short time later.

Officers seized a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun that was found to be stolen out of Georgia.

Jackson was wanted for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition in connection with the Roslindale shooting.

In addition, he will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and violation of a restraining order following his West Bridgewater arrest.

