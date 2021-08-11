Cancel
Vegan Lifestyle Consultant Talks Eco-Friendly Products, Animal Compassion and Doing Your Best

By Melissa Smith
The idea of cutting animal products out of your daily diet and only buying eco-friendly products might seem extreme for some. For others it’s a lifestyle that includes a variety of plant-based foods,

and living with compassion for both the planet and animals.

Vegan lifestyle consultant and owner of The Luxury Vegan, Dominique Side of Houston, Texas says every little bit helps when it comes to living with compassion and there is no right or wrong way to incorporate a vegan lifestyle. It’s all about “doing your best” she says.

To hear more from Side including her business and story behind what convinced her to make a switch to a vegan lifestyle four years ago, click on the Zoom interview posted above.

