New York City, NY

KRUPP Group Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In New York, NY

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosition Reports To: Executive Vice President & Manager. Basic Function: Oversee and execute day to day public relations activity on behalf of Krupp Group clients. Develop original, out-of-the-box ideas to promote the brands, garner larger feature pieces, and product placement. Understanding of big picture strategies to achieving client goals, including familiarity with editorial, VIP, and influencer efforts.

