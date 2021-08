Back when Valorant's beta launched in April 2020, I didn't know what to expect. I had never gravitated to shooters before, but there's something about seeing dozens of Twitch streamers that drew me and plenty of others fans to the shooter. After a year of matches, wins, losses, and other heartbreaking and triumphant moments, it seems that Valorant is more than what meets the eye, and to its millions of players, there's even more to come.