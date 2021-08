President Joe Biden has nominated a state delegate to serve as US Attorney for the District of Maryland, according to an announcement made by the White House. Erek L. Barron is a partner at the law firm of Whiteford Taylor & Preston LLP. He has also been a member of the Maryland legislature since 2015. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Barron served as Counsel and Policy Advisor to then-Senator Joseph R. Biden on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime and Drugs.