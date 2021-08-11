Revel Communities Pilots ‘Senior Living Airbnb-Type Program’ for Residents
Revel residents can now travel across the country without giving up their senior living lifestyle thanks to a newly launched pilot program. Aug. 5 marked the official public debut of Revel Seasonal Residences, a new program that lets residents rent fully furnished units for short-term stays in any of the 13 Revel communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington without giving up living at their “home base.”seniorhousingnews.com
