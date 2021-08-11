Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scottsdale, AZ

Revel Communities Pilots ‘Senior Living Airbnb-Type Program’ for Residents

By Tim Regan
seniorhousingnews.com
 6 days ago

Revel residents can now travel across the country without giving up their senior living lifestyle thanks to a newly launched pilot program. Aug. 5 marked the official public debut of Revel Seasonal Residences, a new program that lets residents rent fully furnished units for short-term stays in any of the 13 Revel communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington without giving up living at their “home base.”

seniorhousingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Living#Revel Seasonal Residences#The Wolff Company#Revel Communities#Senior Housing News#Eagle Idaho#Post Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Private Equity
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Grocery & SupermaketCBS News

New Zealand locks down over single new case of coronavirus

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern invoked some of the stirring rhetoric she used early in the pandemic by urging the "team of 5 million" — New Zealand's population — to go hard and early in trying to eliminate the latest outbreak.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's Afghanistan blunder in perspective

Joe Biden had it right on Afghanistan … until he got it wrong. The president has long thought the American presence in Afghanistan was unsustainable. As vice president, he opposed the huge increase in American military forces during the Obama administration. In 2020, he campaigned against “endless wars.”. The tragedy...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy