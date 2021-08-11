Cancel
'Jeopardy!' announces Mayim Bialik, Mike Richards as permanent hosts

By Megan Armstrong
 6 days ago
Mayim Bialik Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Richards will kick off Season 38 as the full-time host of the syndicated show, and Bialik will serve as the host of Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship," the official press release states. "Richards will continue to serve as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune."

Bialik, who is primarily known for her Emmy-nominated work on The Big Bang Theory as well as Blossom, acknowledged her groundbreaking new role and explained that her oldest son was sort of behind her going after it:

Richards was reported last week as the front-runner to replace Trebek. The 46-year-old filled in from Feb. 22 to March 5, 2021, as one of many guest hosts to close out Season 37 after Trebek's final episode aired posthumously in January, while Bialik hosted from May 31 to June 11, 2021.

Those rumors were soon joined by discrimination and harassment allegations from Richards' time with The Price Is Right, against which he defended himself.

