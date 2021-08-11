farragutpress

GONE TO COLOR - DISSOLVED (FEAT. MARTINA TOPLEY-BIRD) Atlanta/DC duo Gone to Color will release their guest-filled self-titled debut on October 15 and they've just shared "Dissolved," which was co-written and sung by Tricky collaborator Martina Topley-Bird. "We have always had a soft spot for a lot of the music coming out of Bristol, and both of us share a love for the album Maxinquaye, on which Martina’s vocals are featured," say Gone to Color. "Having thought for a bit about the feel of the instrumental we had for 'Dissolved,' and the vocal it needed, we thought Martina would be a perfect fit. She has a keen ability to develop a melodic line beautifully as the lyrics progress."