Farragut may be adding a new subdivision and three new commercial buildings just north and west of Dollar General Store, 12403 Kingston Pike, in the months ahead. Rodney Phillips of Schaad Properties discussed a concept plan for a 12-lot single-family subdivision and commercial structures with Town staff and members of Farragut Planning Commission during the regular monthly Staff/Developer Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3. The development would fall within the property’s current zoning, which is R-1 (Rural Residential), R-2 (Single-family residential) and C-1 (General Commercial).farragutpress.com
