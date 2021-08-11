Need a Laugh? This Vaccination Comedy Video Stars the Mainer With the World’s Largest Mouth

Kitty’s Food and Spirits owners Joel and Dana Baker, known for providing the best music and entertainment in the area, are doubling down in September as they have booked the Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour in town for two nights. Jake Daniels, Tony Dijamco and Steve Mazan with the Jokers and Jester Comedy are taking center stage Friday and Saturday Sept. 3-4 for a full night of gut-busting humor as they each perform their signature acts. After the comedy each night the Joel Baker band will be playing so why not warm up with one of the best acts in the country then dance the night away. Shows start at 6:30 p.m. each night and advance tickets are mandatory as there will be standing room only for these shows.