Tackling ‘mental burnout’ in the health workforce amid the continuing pandemic

A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on pharmacy staff and solutions to help combat pharmacy staff fatigue, burnout, and vaccine hesitancy. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: On the vaccine hesitancy topic, I’d like to break that down into 2 buckets. I’d like to talk about the vaccine hesitancy, some of the adverse effects of these immunizations on our staff internally, and then I’d like to turn to the second part of the conversation on how we overcome our burnout and hesitancy. We work to encourage our customers and our patients. I use both terms because some folks who are coming into the pharmacy aren’t patients, and we have to persuade them to return to the pharmacy for immunization services. Liz, start us off with a conversation about how we’re able to help our staff, behind the counter, to handle this volume of immunization services. Also, with the prospect that in a few short weeks the flu vaccine will hit our stores, overcome the burnout and the fatigue, get excited again, and create urgency for the next round of immunizations while we’re still deeply engaged in the current round of immunizations.