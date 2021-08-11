Cancel
Tackling ‘mental burnout’ in the health workforce amid the continuing pandemic

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. You’ve seen the footage for the past year and a half, hospitals and health clinics nearly overwhelmed by COVID patients. Nurses, doctors and their aides reaching the point of burnout. In some areas, these conditions are coming back. Now, the Health Resources and Services Administration, or HRSA, part of Health and Human Services, wants to do something about burnout in the health workforce, in particular, a grant program with more than $100 million. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the deputy associate administrator for Health Workforce at HRSA, Dr. Torey Mack.

Public Healthcsbj.com

ARP grants tackle health care, COVID burnout

Dr. Jeffrey Moody was on call every other night for two years — then he was on call every day for two years after that, sleeping at the hospital during shifts. Finally, he was on call from his home for four years. A 55-year-old urologist, Moody finished medical school in...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

7 stats on physician burnout amid COVID-19

Sixty-one percent of physicians reported experiencing burnout in 2021, up from 40 percent in 2018, according to a small survey the Physicians Foundation released Aug. 4. The survey is based on responses from 2,504 U.S. physicians collected between May 26 and June 9. Thirty-six percent of physicians were in primary care. The remaining 64 percent practiced in one of 27 specialties.
California StateOCRegister

California can’t continue to sweep mental health under the rug

In June, a homeless man in Oakland was pinned to the ground by Governor Gavin Newsom’s security detail after he allegedly threw a water bottle at the governor, who joked that people have different ways of saying “hello.”. The man’s name is Serge Chaumette. His younger sister, Suzette Chaumette, spoke...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Health workers' burnout battle

Health care workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID are suffering from unprecedented levels of burnout amid the latest surge. Why it matters: America’s health care workers are already burnt out from previous waves of the pandemic. But as hospitals in hotspots are filling up, and sick COVID patients are once again requiring life-saving care, the stress is being compounded by the battle over public health measures.
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Blue Shield Provides $500K to Develop Mental Health Workforce

Of California dedicated $500,000 to support local mental health organizations such as. in San Diego (NAMI San Diego) to develop a more diverse workforce. As part of Blue Shield’s BlueSky imitative and in partnership with the Health Career Connection’s (HCC) summer internship program they are helping young people from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds explore careers in mental healthcare.
Mental HealthShelbyville News

Pandemic has taken its toll on Americans’ mental health

Last year on one of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings, he asked his audience, “How are you, really?”. He wasn’t inquiring about the health of viewers who might be recovering from the virus. He was asking listeners and viewers to think seriously about their mental health. Were they experiencing depression, anxiety, or other symptoms that might have been triggered by the isolation and social distancing that keeping safe required?
KidsPosted by
Fox News

Experts warn of mental health 'epidemic' for kids amid delta variant fears

Seventeen-year-old Amy Cerna Sanchez loved playing soccer. However, her world came to a screeching halt last year when she says her refuge was ripped away from her. "Being locked up in the house was a little bit difficult since I was already struggling with both my anxiety and depression. So it kind of just went downhill from there," Cerna Sanchez said.
Public Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

Managers must support employees dealing with stress during the pandemic

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Federal managers have no problem supplying remote employees what they need to be effective. At least technically. But what about the whole person? Research by Accenture Federal Services shows the need to deal with the stress and pressure the pandemic has brought. Managing director for Accenture Federal’s human capital practice, Kristen Vaughan, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with some ideas.
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Tackling Pharmacy Staff Burnout Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on pharmacy staff and solutions to help combat pharmacy staff fatigue, burnout, and vaccine hesitancy. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: On the vaccine hesitancy topic, I’d like to break that down into 2 buckets. I’d like to talk about the vaccine hesitancy, some of the adverse effects of these immunizations on our staff internally, and then I’d like to turn to the second part of the conversation on how we overcome our burnout and hesitancy. We work to encourage our customers and our patients. I use both terms because some folks who are coming into the pharmacy aren’t patients, and we have to persuade them to return to the pharmacy for immunization services. Liz, start us off with a conversation about how we’re able to help our staff, behind the counter, to handle this volume of immunization services. Also, with the prospect that in a few short weeks the flu vaccine will hit our stores, overcome the burnout and the fatigue, get excited again, and create urgency for the next round of immunizations while we’re still deeply engaged in the current round of immunizations.
Public Healthhamlethub.com

Nuvance Health Requires All Members of Workforce to be Vaccinated by October 1

Nuvance Health announced that all members of its workforce are now required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment or the provision of services at Nuvance Health. The requirement applies to employees, medical staff, volunteers, students and contractors and is consistent with the policies of many health systems and hospitals nationwide who have adopted a similar requirement.
Mental Healthpanolian.com

Managing Mental Health During College Post Pandemic

During the pandemic, many students chose to take time off and avoid remote learning. The COVID-19 pandemic was incredibly challenging for college students. When schools shut down, many students decided not to keep going and take time off. In 2021, higher education enrollment fell to new lows, and spring enrollment fell to 16.9 million, a decline of 3.5%.
Ann Arbor, MIgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Some Seniors Report Worsening Mental Health in Pandemic

HealthDay News — About 20 percent of older adults reported worsening in their mental health since the start of the pandemic, according to research published online July 27 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Lauren B. Gerlach, D.O., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues surveyed...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

JMRL holding virtual presentation on managing stress, mental health during pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will hold a virtual presentation focusing on managing stress and mental health during the pandemic. Dr. Bethany Teachman, a professor of psychology at the University of Virginia, will be speaking on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. for 'It Has Been a Tough 17 Months: Managing Stress and Mental Health in a Pandemic.'
Health ServicesUS News and World Report

How Hospitals Can Address Clinician Burnout and Improve Workforce Diversity

After more than a year and a half of battling the coronavirus pandemic, many health care workers are tired as the fight against COVID-19 enters a new phase. As hospitals are once again inundated with patients amid a surging delta variant, health care leaders are balancing the demands of the present while also preparing for the future of the industry, according to a panel of health executives who participated in a recent U.S. News & World Report webinar, part of the ongoing Healthcare of Tomorrow virtual event series.
Public HealthRefinery29

States Are Starting To Require Vaccines For Health Care Workers. Why Is This Controversial?

Amid alarming COVID-19 case numbers and the threat of the highly contagious Delta variant, states and cities across the U.S. are implementing vaccine mandates. Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke out in favor of vaccine requirements for teachers, and last week, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New Yorkers will have to show proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors, go to the gym, and attend shows and concerts. But the biggest and newest wave of vaccine mandates will require that health care workers in states including Oregon, New Jersey, and California are fully inoculated.

