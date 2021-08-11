Tackling ‘mental burnout’ in the health workforce amid the continuing pandemic
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. You’ve seen the footage for the past year and a half, hospitals and health clinics nearly overwhelmed by COVID patients. Nurses, doctors and their aides reaching the point of burnout. In some areas, these conditions are coming back. Now, the Health Resources and Services Administration, or HRSA, part of Health and Human Services, wants to do something about burnout in the health workforce, in particular, a grant program with more than $100 million. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the deputy associate administrator for Health Workforce at HRSA, Dr. Torey Mack.federalnewsnetwork.com
