Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

NTIA, FCC need updated spectrum agreements for 5G, GAO says

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Two agencies that have say-so over the allocation of spectrum generally cooperate, but their agreements are 20 years old. And with the advent of 5G, it might be time to renew them. That’s one finding of an examination of spectrum oversight by the Government Accountability Office. The GAO’s director of physical infrastructure issues, Andrew VonAh, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

federalnewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gao#5g#Ntia#Gao#Federal Drive#Podcastone#The Commerce Department#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
U.S. Politicsallongeorgia.com

FCC Proposes Updating Numbering Rules to Fight Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission this week approved a proposal seeking comment on how to modify its policies to reduce access to phone numbers by perpetrators of illegal robocalls. The proposed rules are part of ongoing Commission efforts to protect Americans from unwanted and illegal robocalls. The FCC is proposing to...
Cell Phonesfederalnewsnetwork.com

The ‘EPIC’ app challenge is meant to showcase people’s cybersecurity skills

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Anyone who thinks they’ve got cybersecurity chops can prove it in an upcoming challenge competition. Sponsored by Microsoft, the challenge is hosted by AFCEA and the Intelligence and National Security Alliance — INSA. You’ll have to hurry, this year as Emerging Professionals in the Intelligence Community, or EPIC, launches in just days. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got details from Microsoft Federal Senior Account Executive Niloo Norton, and Account Technology Strategist Joel Day.
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Why tracking federal spending is more complicated than ever, and how to fix it

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The trillions Congress printed to respond to the pandemic were supposed to come with a tough regime of oversight and transparency. But that only partially came true. Our guest says the COVID spending only exaggerated existing weaknesses in spend reporting. Sean Moulton is senior policy analyst at the Project on Government Oversight and joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

DHS’ artificial intelligence strategy needs subject-matter expertise

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has established a strategic plan for how artificial intelligence and machine learning can help the DHS mission. It covers both the technology and people sides of this growing field. For details, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the acting deputy director of the Science and Technology Directorate, John Merrill.
Marketsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Breaking down the $118B, ‘healthy’, federal IT marketplace

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. By any measure, the federal market for information technology is enormous — close to 8% of the discretionary budget. And while it’s not growing as fast as it did maybe in the 1990s, it’s by no means static. For what’s in the immediate future for this $118 billion industry, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the senior director of research at Deltek, Deniece Peterson.
Public Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

Managers must support employees dealing with stress during the pandemic

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Federal managers have no problem supplying remote employees what they need to be effective. At least technically. But what about the whole person? Research by Accenture Federal Services shows the need to deal with the stress and pressure the pandemic has brought. Managing director for Accenture Federal’s human capital practice, Kristen Vaughan, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with some ideas.
Technologyfederalnewsnetwork.com

Using technology to detect and stop illegal fishing: DIU’s new prize competition

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Illegal fishing is bad, not just for fish populations. It can threaten food supplies, the marine ecosystem, even geopolitical stability. That last problem is why the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit has launched a prize competition for ways to use technology to detect and stop illegal fishing. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the DIU’s chief strategist for artificial intelligence and machine learning, Bryce Goodman.
MilitaryUSNI News

GAO’s Open Recommendations to the Pentagon

The following is an August list of the Government Accountability Office’s open priority recommendations to the Pentagon. In November 2020, we reported that federal agencies government-wide had implemented 77 percent of our recommendations made in fiscal year 2016. As of July 29, 2021, DOD had implemented 65 percent of our recommendations from fiscal year 2016; 66 recommendations from that fiscal year remain open. Additionally, as of July 29, 2021, DOD had 1,001 recommendations that remained open from other fiscal years, bringing the total number of open recommendations to 1,067. Of these recommendations, 83 were made prior to fiscal year 2016—the year used to calculate DOD’s implementation rate. We examined the recommendations in this category carefully to ensure that they remain relevant. We closed those recommendations that were obsolete or would no longer substantially improve DOD’s operations. For all other recommendations, we continue to encourage DOD to implement them, as doing so could result in key improvements in the department’s operations.
Economynojitter.com

Where Will Infrastructure Bill Take Telecom Industry?

Focusing on enterprise communications, I don’t usually address topics involving the regulatory aspects of our business. Further, it has been my experience that IT pros are generally wary of communications services providers, looking at them more in terms of a cross they must bear rather than trusted partner. However, the massive shift to work from home (WFH) has made residential broadband access a critical issue for enterprises. Organizations headquartered in smaller cities and towns have had to tackle this problem for years, particularly in providing remote access to their employees who work on the outskirts of those locations.
U.S. Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

When it come to defending against Chinese cyber espionage, agencies are a step behind

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. That recent Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report on federal cybersecurity has cyber experts worried. It found that seven departments hadn’t fixed serious deficiencies the same committee identified two years earlier. For what it means in terms of spying, Federal Drive with Tom Temin talked with Weifeng Zhong, a senior fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
MilitaryC4ISR & Networks

DoD pledges militarywide alignment on electromagnetic spectrum ops

WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense released its much anticipated plan to implement its electromagnetic spectrum operations superiority strategy, promising departmentwide coordination to buy needed technologies and align operations. Officials shared a few details about the classified plan, including that a high-level oversight team has established procedures to integrate joint...
TechnologyPosted by
Best Life

If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.
Congress & Courtspnwag.net

Thune Does Not Think NTIA Can Handel Addressing Rural Broadband Needs

South Dakota Republican senator John Thune says his question is a simple one. Why is a federal agency that has repeatedly fumbled broadband grants being put in charge of massive new broadband funding in the recently Senate-passed infrastructure bill? Thune said when it comes to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s handling of a nearly $5 billion broadband grant program back in 2009.
AccidentsGovExec.com

What Will Decrease Training Deaths? More Training, GAO Says

A number of high-profile training mishap deaths in recent years drew attention to the Defense Department’s resurging problem with non-combat fatalities. The number of deaths in training vehicle accidents has more than doubled over the last two reported years, after hitting a 10-year low of seven in 2017. After the...
MilitaryDefense One

The Pentagon Needs a Strategy That Does Not Hinge on Fragile Networks

The U.S. military “failed miserably” during a wargame scenario last fall when the opposing force gained control of American networks in the first moments of the simulated battle for Taiwan. Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, made this stunning revelation not as a warning about the dangers of networking the entire military, but rather to argue that the U.S. must double down on its biggest point of failure and build an even bigger network.
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

The IRS makes the case for better case management

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. To the IRS, taxpayers are also cases. That makes case management a vital function, to help people resolve issues or get answers to questions. Over the years, the IRS has accumulated dozens of case management systems. Many are long in tooth. Last year the agency set up an office knowns as Enterprise Digitalization and Case Management. Its task is to consolidate and modernize cast management. For a progress report, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to co-director Justin Abold-LaBreche.
EconomyLight Reading

Cable may miss America's next big 5G spectrum auction

It appears that the cable industry has little interest in acquiring more spectrum for 5G. The FCC on Wednesday released a list of bidding entities interested in participating in its next spectrum auction for 5G, the 3.45GHz-3.55GHz auction. The auction, dubbed Auction 110 by the FCC, is scheduled to start in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy