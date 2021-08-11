Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Don't Breathe 2 Filmmakers on the Franchise's Future

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Fede Alvarez's Don't Breathe became a surprise horror hit back in 2016, and while the film offered a relatively contained adventure, it was continued with the upcoming Don't Breathe 2. This sequel was written by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, with Sayagues taking over as director, while the pair recently confirmed that a key component of both films is that they have ambiguous openings and endings, allowing the filmmakers to relatively easily find new avenues to explore with these characters if they develop an idea for another installment. Don't Breathe 2 is set to land in theaters on August 13th.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Levy
Person
Stephen Lang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filmmakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
TV SeriesPopculture

HBO Cancels High-Profile Show After Star Suddenly Exits

HBO suddenly canceled The Days of Abandonment after Oscar-winner Natalie Portman left the project. The Days of Abandonment was set to be a made-for-TV film based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elana Ferrante with Maggie Betts writing and directing. It was so close to coming to fruition that it had already received a $3.4 million grant from officials in Sydney, Australia to start filming there.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Just Quietly Removed Another Marvel Movie

Following the company’s acquisition of Fox, The Walt Disney Company was able to secure a massive volume of titles that would help bolster the libraries of both Disney Plus and Hulu, including a string of superhero movies from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. The older movies were lumped together...
TV ShowsNewsweek

20 Movies and TV Shows Where Stunt Actors Died During Filming

Stunt actors are the backbone of action movies, and can bring excitement, danger and drama to a film or TV series. However, while we're watching their stunts unfold on screen, we might forget that the danger is extremely real, and sometimes, the worst can happen on set. While stunt actors...
Moviessignalscv.com

How to Watch ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Online Full Movie Free Without 123movies

Don’t Breathe 2 is here to scare audiences. Discover how to watch the tense sequel online and on streaming for free. Are you up for a horror-thriller movie? Well, then we have the perfect film for you! Don’t Breathe 2 is all set to release later this week. Don’t Breathe 2 Release Date And Time? Can I Watch It Online?
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Trek’ Icon George Takei Returns to ‘Star Wars’

For decades, actor George Takei has been as synonymous with the Star Trek universe as William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk or Leonard Nimoy’s Spock — the Asian American actor first played USS Enterprise Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu from 1966-1969 in Star Trek: The Original Series. Takei then went on to reprise the role numerous times in projects like Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Star Trek IV – The Voyage Home (1986), and the famed Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982).
MoviesComicBook

The Protege Director Talks Balancing Action With Humor in the New Assassin Film

Filmmaker Martin Campbell has the distinction of having brought two different James Bond actors into the world, having introduced audiences to Pierce Brosnan's take on the character with GoldenEye and Daniel Craig's interpretation in Casino Royale, but with his latest film, The Protégé, he's bringing entirely original material to life, though he surely doesn't skimp on embodying the signature style that fans are looking forward to. With a cast featuring Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson, audiences are given characters that are just as explosive as any of the action, requiring Campbell to find a specific blend of humor and intensity to craft a unique experience. The Protégé hits theaters on August 20th.
MoviesFirst Showing

Second 'Dark AF' Red Band Trailer for 'Don't Breathe 2' Horror Sequel

"I don't know who he is, but I know who he's not…" Don't mess with this guy! Sony Pictures / Screen Gems has released a second official trailer (watch the first here) for horror sequel Don't Breathe 2, following up the surprise hit horror Don't Breathe from 2016. It's a "clever, twisted continuation." This one is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Stephen Lang returns as Nordstrom, with a cast including Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, and Stephanie Arcila. This red band trailer is being billed as a "Dark AF" trailer, which is the right way to sell this because DAMN. I dig all the intense horror house setups, especially that birds-eye shot of the people walking in. Crazy cool.
MoviesHollywood News

Here’s the latest trailer for genre sequel ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

Don’t Breathe was one of my favourite films in the year it was release and would have been absolutely fine if there were no follow-up movies in the series at all. However, the feature was so well-received that a sequel is indeed inbound and there’s a brand new trailer doing the rounds online as the release date approaches.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

'Don't Breathe 2' With Rodo Sayagues And Fede Álvarez

The creative minds behind Don’t Breathe 2, Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues, sat down with us for dive into their process of creating a horror sequel that falls outside of the traditional approach filmgoers may have come to expect. We discuss the now iconic, but ever disturbing “turkey baster” moment from the original, why horror must continue to push its audience further and more.
Moviesbaltimorenews.net

How Do You Watch Don't Breathe 2 for free At-home

Sony's 2016 film Don't Breathe was a sleeper hit in the horror genre that was produced by horror legend Sam Raimi (also of 2004's Spider-Man 2 fame). The film grossed over $157 million from a mere budget of $10 million. Don't Breathe explored the thrilling story of a blind army...
MoviesIGN

Don't Breathe 2 Exclusive Red Band Trailer

Today, we have the exclusive red band trailer for Don’t Breathe 2 and it showcases plenty of brutal badassery on the part of Stephen Lang’s returning protagonist, Norman Nordstrom. You can watch the red band trailer via the player above or the video embed below. We also have a few...
MoviesComicBook

Don't Breathe 2 Star on His Character "Paying for His Sins" in Sequel

In 2016's Don't Breathe, audiences saw a group of intruders break into a blind man's home, only for the events of that film to reveal that this character (Stephen Lang) was hiding some horrifying secrets, making him function both as a villain and as an antihero defending him home, leading some fans to ponder how a sequel could focus on the "Blind Man" and portray him as the protagonist. According to Lang, his character has seemingly undergone an evolution since we last saw him and has somewhat atoned for his questionable behavior, exploring a moral grey area. Don't Breathe 2 is slated to hit theaters on August 13th.
MoviesComicBook

Don't Breathe 2 Star Weighs in on Possible Third Film

The debut Don't Breathe in 2016 became an unexpected horror hit, which seemingly served as a standalone adventure, only to result in the announcement that the film's "Blind Man" would return for a sequel. Now that star Stephen Lang has returned for Don't Breathe 2, fans might be wondering if a third film is in the works, and while he was excited to tell this story that was deserving of being told, he doesn't necessarily see the Blind Man character returning for a limitless number of adventures. Don't Breathe 2 is currently slated to land in theaters on August 13th.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

'Don't Breathe 2' brings scares in anxiety-inducing sequel

CHICAGO - The original was a surprise hit when it opened in theaters in 2016, and now a sequel to the horror thriller "Don't Breathe" is heading to theaters. Actor Stephen Lang ("Avatar") returns as the infamous "Blind Man," one of the most popular horror villians of the past few years. FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Lang about the days on set when he has to "kill’ another co-star."
TV & Videosmoviehole.net

Trailers : Kate, Annette, Don’t Breathe

After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. On Netflix September 10. Annette. Los Angeles, today. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian...
Moviesmoviehole.net

Win 1 of 10 in-season passes to Don’t Breathe 2

Thanks to Sony Pictures Releasing, Moviehole has 10 x double passes up for grabs to DON’T BREATHE 2, In Cinemas from August 26. DON’T BREATHE 2 is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy