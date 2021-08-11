Don't Breathe 2 Filmmakers on the Franchise's Future
Director Fede Alvarez's Don't Breathe became a surprise horror hit back in 2016, and while the film offered a relatively contained adventure, it was continued with the upcoming Don't Breathe 2. This sequel was written by Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, with Sayagues taking over as director, while the pair recently confirmed that a key component of both films is that they have ambiguous openings and endings, allowing the filmmakers to relatively easily find new avenues to explore with these characters if they develop an idea for another installment. Don't Breathe 2 is set to land in theaters on August 13th.comicbook.com
