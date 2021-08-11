Don't Breathe 2 Filmmakers on the Franchise's Future

"I don't know who he is, but I know who he's not…" Don't mess with this guy! Sony Pictures / Screen Gems has released a second official trailer (watch the first here) for horror sequel Don't Breathe 2, following up the surprise hit horror Don't Breathe from 2016. It's a "clever, twisted continuation." This one is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. Stephen Lang returns as Nordstrom, with a cast including Brendan Sexton III, Madelyn Grace, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Steffan Rhodri, and Stephanie Arcila. This red band trailer is being billed as a "Dark AF" trailer, which is the right way to sell this because DAMN. I dig all the intense horror house setups, especially that birds-eye shot of the people walking in. Crazy cool.