farragutpress

• At 10:10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, A Knox County Sheriff’s Office unit responded to a Kingston Pike address in reference to an assault. Victim/suspect and her boyfriend, male victim/suspect, said they had been assaulted by several people behind the business. The couple said they came to confront the other parties involved over a dispute online. While AMR was treating the “female 1” and “male 1” victim/suspects, the other parties involved arrived back at the location. Two male victim/suspects, “male 2 and male 3,” and one female victim/suspect, “female 2,” also agreed they came to the location to confront each other.