Ashland Independent Schools first day back in the classroom with masks
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The new school year for Ashland Independent Schools is officially underway, and students and staff are thrilled to be back in person. “A lot of students don’t have the motivation to be remote learners, so being in school helps them stay on task because they have a teacher there like holding them accountable for getting their work done,” said Kristina Maynard, a teacher at Paul Blazer High School.www.wowktv.com
