13-year-old American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

By Nexstar Media Wire
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.

