Four people were killed, and two others were wounded, in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a 16-year-old who was fatally shot in Little Village on the West Side. About 7:20 p.m., the teen was near a sidewalk in the 2500 block of South Harding Avenue when two people approached and one opened fire, Chicago Police said. He was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified yet.