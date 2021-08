Starring the ever-so-likeable actors, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, “Jungle Cruise” proves that Disney can somehow manage to successfully pull off creating a film based on a ride attraction into the ultimate adventure blockbuster. The film’s narrative is so complex that you have to wonder how the original ride skimmed through a storyline in the first place. The plot follows a determined Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) as she and her posh brother, McGregor (Jack Whitehall) enlist the help of a mischievous skipper named Frank (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) to take them down the Amazon in hopes of discovering an ancient tree that will change the future of medicine forever.