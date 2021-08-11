Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Pacquiao, Ugás unafraid to make title fight on short notice

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cvHXd_0bOo0WqT00

Manny Pacquiao could have postponed or canceled his boxing comeback when opponent Errol Spence Jr. dropped out less than two weeks before their Aug. 21 showdown.

Instead, the former eight-division champion quickly found some right-handed sparring partners and went right back to work preparing for a new opponent on very short notice.

“I’m not disappointed at all, because my hard work in training is not wasted,” Pacquiao said Wednesday.

Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) didn't hesitate to replace Spence with Yordenis Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs), the Cuban WBA welterweight champion, just 11 days before the pay-per-view show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Spence has a retinal tear that requires surgery, but he didn’t know about it until a prefight medical exam.

Instead of preparing for the left-handed Spence, Pacquiao and trainer Freddie Roach are now getting ready for Ugás' orthodox stance — but it's nothing the 42-year-old Filipino congressman hasn't seen before in his quarter-century as a professional boxer.

“The only adjustment I’m going to make for this fight is the southpaw versus righthanded,” Pacquiao said. “That’s the only thing, because Errol Spence is aggressive, and Ugas is also aggressive, so that’s good. He can create more action in the ring, and the fans will love it.”

Ugás was scheduled to make his first title defense against Fabian Maidana on the undercard in Las Vegas, but he got the call to replace Spence on the same day Maidana revealed he had a huge cut underneath his left eye, likely forcing him out of his fight with Ugás anyway.

“Once I found out I was fighting Pacquiao, I was excited, and then I just kept on training as if nothing was unusual,” Ugás said through an interpreter. “When I found out I was going to fight against one of the best fighters in history, that just heightened the excitement for me.”

For the 35-year-old Ugás, the decision to switch opponents required much less careful consideration. After all, fighting Pacquiao is a career-defining opportunity for any fighter, let alone a late-career veteran who once took a two-year break from boxing and is still searching for recognition as a world-class welterweight despite his WBA belt.

“This means the world to me,” Ugás said. “I’m fighting not for the money, but for my legacy, for my country, for my own story that’s going to be told. This is the most important fight of my life. ... I’m well aware that Pacquiao is the favorite, but at the same time, I’m a champion. Ever since I came back five years ago, I’ve overcome so much. I’ve had fights stolen from me, I’ve beaten tough opponents, and even though I have a challenge, I have confidence in myself.”

Pacquiao has been out of the ring for 25 months — the longest absence of his lengthy career — since he beat Keith Thurman by decision in 2019 to win one version of the WBA's 147-pound title.

The governing body abruptly took that version of the belt away from Pacquiao last January and handed it to Ugás, who had held a different version of the WBA title.

The WBA is notorious for its capricious and weird sanctioning decisions, but this one stoked Pacquiao's ire. The chance to reclaim the belt he lost to Ugás for “inactivity” was an appealing aspect of the switch.

“He took my belt, and we have to settle it inside the ring,” Pacquiao said. “I would never take him lightly in this fight, because Ugás is the kind of fighter who can win. ... I don’t care if he’s the champion or I’m the champion. We’ll finish this fight first, and then we’ll see who is the titleholder.”

———

More AP boxing: https://apnews.com/hub/boxing and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

372K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Yordenis Ugás
Person
Keith Thurman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Boxing#Fight On#Combat#Cuban#Wba#Filipino#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Exposes’ Floyd Mayweather In Car Video

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao recently discussed John Riel Casimero defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux in a new video in his car and compared Casimero dodging him to Floyd Mayweather. He said:. “I’m happy, I’m glad he retained his belt. The thing is, I’m disappointed because I wanted to fight him. It’s like...
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Keith Thurman On ‘Leaked’ Errol Spence Sparring Video: “It Should Have Been Private”

“It popped in my feed,” Keith Thurman says of a video apparently making the rounds showing Errol Spence sparing in preparation for his fight with Manny Pacquiao in late August. “It was too juicy not to click it,” Thurman tells FightHype. There is indeed a video on social media, grainy and somewhat unfocused, showing someone who appears to be Spence sparring in head gear with an unknown sparring partner. The sparring partner uses effective aggression and lands well on at least one occasion. “I bet they pulled it down,” says Thurman of the video. “They should have pulled it down.”
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

New fears over Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder after Manny Pacquiao blow

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III quickly became the savior of boxing after the welterweight division suffered an almighty blow this week. Manny Pacquiao facing a new opponent on August 21st has immediately set boxing fans’ hearts racing over a possible 2021 washout. The Filipino legend battles Yordenis Ugas in...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Son ‘Warns’ Oscar de la Hoya In Video

Manny Pacquiao’s son recently warned boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya to ‘stay away’ from Canelo Alvarez in a recent interview with FightHype.com stating: “I think he should stay away from Canelo man. Canelo is number one right now in my opinion.”. The Boxing star Manny Pacquiao is currently training...
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Freddie Roach admits this might be Pacman's last fight

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on DAZN.com. Manny Pacquiao’s entrusted trainer Freddie Roach reiterated his belief that the former eight-weight world champion’s boxing career is winding down. But he maintained that whether or not welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. ends up being his final opponent on Aug. 21, the Filipino is coming to Las Vegas to win.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Embarrassing’ Paycheck Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video where he was hit hard with a wooden rod on his abdomen as part of his training. It has been suggested by many that a win by Pacquiao will render him one of the best boxers of all time. Manny was supposed to face off against Errol Spence Jr. on August 21st but the match had to be cancelled after Spence Jr. suffered an injury to his eye.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Errol Spence Doctors Reveal Bad Diagnosis

Errol Spence Jr.’s three doctors told him he couldn’t fight Manny Pacquiao due to an injured eye, a torn retina. Yordenis Ugas will replace him on August 21st. Spence tweeted, “Went to three different doctors all said the same thing I’ll be back for the winner for sure.”. He also...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Pacquiao warns Ugas: ‘We have to settle it inside the ring’

By Chris Williams: Manny Pacquiao sounded irritated on Wednesday in taking a shot at both champion Yordenis Ugas and the WBA for elevating him to their 147-lb ‘Super Champion’ during the two years that the Filipino star was out of the ring from 2019 to 2021. While Pacquiao was inactive...
Combat SportsBleacher Report

Pacquiao vs. Ugas: Early Fight Predictions, PPV Schedule and More

Despite being 42, Manny Pacquiao remains one of the most notable names in the boxing world. Pacquiao has held titles in eight weight divisions and has won 12 world championships in all. On Saturday, he will fight again, this time against WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas. While Ugas makes for...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Manny Pacquiao Reacts To Errol Spence Injury Withdrawal

Pound for pound rated Errol Spence has been forced to pull out of next week’s mega fight with Manny Pacquiao due to injury. A retinal tear on his left eye. A significant injury that will likely see him sit out into well into 2022 while he rehabilitates. Pacquiao has said...
Congress & CourtsESPN

Court denies injunction to keep Manny Pacquiao from fighting Errol Spence

Audie Attar's attempt to stop Manny Pacquiao from fighting Errol Spence Jr. has been denied. The official ruling was handed down Friday in Superior Court of California in Orange County, denying Paradigm Sports Management's effort to obtain a preliminary injunction against Pacquiao that would have halted the Aug. 21 welterweight championship fight in Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy