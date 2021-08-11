Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t have YouTube Music or Google Assistant yet
Samsung finally revealed the Galaxy Watch 4 series earlier today, which is a substantial departure from the company's previous watches. The Tizen software platform is gone, replaced by a heavily-modified version of Google's Wear OS. Even though the Galaxy Watch 4 is undeniably a Wear OS watch, with the Google Play Store, Maps, and other core applications, it's still missing some of the functionality you might expect.
