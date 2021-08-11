Cancel
Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t have YouTube Music or Google Assistant yet

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung finally revealed the Galaxy Watch 4 series earlier today, which is a substantial departure from the company’s previous watches. The Tizen software platform is gone, replaced by a heavily-modified version of Google’s Wear OS. Even though the Galaxy Watch 4 is undeniably a Wear OS watch, with the Google Play Store, Maps, and other core applications, it’s still missing some of the functionality you might expect.

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Samsung just announced the Galaxy Watch 4 line with the new Wear OS 3 platform and Google then followed up to talk about new experiences they’ll launch with it. They mostly revealed a bunch of big app updates that’ll work on Wear OS 3 watches, but also acknowledged that Wear OS 2 watches are going to start getting left out.

