Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t have YouTube Music or Google Assistant yet

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was just announced, and Amazon already has a killer sale available for it. Which requires no trade-ins at all. Amazon is bundling the Galaxy Watch 4 with the Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo for free. So for $249, you are getting both. This is actually a bigger deal than it sounds. Because the Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t come with a charger in the box – a cable is included, but not a wall charger. So with this bundle, you’re getting a wireless charger that can also work for your smartphone at the same time.