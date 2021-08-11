Police arrest man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Roslindale
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman outside a pharmacy in Roslindale. Akil Jackson, 41, of Easton, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Alicia Heywood, who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the area of Corinth and Birch streets just before 1:20 p.m. on July 29, according to the Boston Police Department.whdh.com
