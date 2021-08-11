Cancel
Thousands of Google workers agree to pay cuts so they can work remotely

By Megan Cerullo
CBS News
Cover picture for the articleTo some Americans, being able to work remotely is so important they're willing to take a pay cut. Just ask Google. Since June, roughly 10,000 of the internet company's more than 135,000 workers have asked for permission either to work remotely on a full-time basis or to relocate to a different office once COVID-19 subsides. Google has so far approved 85% of the requests. The catch? Employees who choose to work from home, or even at an office in a new city or state, often must accept pay cuts.

