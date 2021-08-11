Town and country

The Sessions at McPike Park, Thursday-Friday, Aug. 12-13, McPike Park, 5 p.m.: As usual, the organizers of this summer music series have put together a lineup guaranteed to keep Madison’s near east side green space hopping, provided the weather cooperates better than during the Pursuit of Happiness Session this past weekend. The party continues on Aug. 12 with the aptly-named Eclectic Electric Session, including San Fermin (rock), The Jimmys (blues), Charanga Agozá (Cuban dance), and Gaines & Wagoner (jazz...and more). The Aug. 13 session (coordinated by Kiki Schueler) features visitors Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express and Bonnie Whitmore, plus local favorites German Art Students, Howler and Steph Lippert. The Sessions in toto benefits five nonprofits: Centro Hispano, Community Immigration Law Center, Intertribal Agriculture Council, Urban League of Greater Madison and WORT-FM. Find the schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org. (Full disclosure: Isthmus is a sponsor of The Sessions.)