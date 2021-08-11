The One Mistake You’re Probably Making When You Floss Your Teeth

It’s the most basic ‘taking care of yourself’ task, but here are the surprisingly common teeth brushing mistakes that a dentist wants you to stop making…. We’re taught to clean our teeth from toddler times onwards, but could we actually be getting the whole brushing business wrong? If you’re used to having a good rinse after brushing and giving your pegs a going over after breakfast, you could be in for some dental revelations. We put our burning brushing questions to Dr Milad Shadrooh, aka The Singing Dentist, and discovered that we’ve been misusing mouthwash and possibly not polishing to our full potential. Guilty as charged, and we’re not the only ones - here are some of the biggest mistakes we make when it comes to teeth brushing…
