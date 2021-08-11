Cancel
BWAC Girls Cross Country Preview

By Calli Townsend
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter losing five of last year’s seven varsity runners on the Croswell-Lexington girls cross country team, head coach Lisa Shaw said there is plenty of opportunity for new and up-and-coming runners to advance to the varsity squad. The Pioneers won last year’s final BWAC Jamboree with just 39 points to...

#The Pioneers#Bwac Jamboree#State
