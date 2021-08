By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it expects all nursing homes to have at least 80 percent of their staff vaccinated by Oct. 1 or else employees will face more frequent testing. Executive Deputy Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter called the goal “aggressive, but achievable.” The Department of Health says only about 12.5 percent of facilities have reached the bar of 80 percent, “which is not enough from a public health perspective to prevent future outbreaks of the virus.” According to the Health Department, the point is to increase the rate of vaccination and make sure testing is...